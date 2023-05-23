‘I Got A Lot To Think About’: LeBron James Reportedly Considering Retirement After 4-0 Sweep, 20 NBA Seasons

We may soon be saying goodbye to the self-proclaimed “king.”

LeBron James isn’t sure whether or not he will be with the Los Angeles Lakers when we get to the beginning of the 2023-24 season, and he’s considering retirement, according to Bleacher Report and TNT.

Their report also states that LeBron has a lot of different things to weigh, which falls in line with his comments to the press Monday night after Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals when he said he had “a lot to think about.”

“I got a lot to think about,” said James. “Just personally, with me moving forward with the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about.”

It’s expected that LeBron will take his time to make his decision in regards to returning for a 21st season. Currently on his contract, he has two years left worth a total of $97 million, with the last year being a player option.

This bombshell development comes after LeBron and the Lakers were swept out of the playoffs, 4-0, by the Denver Nuggets to see the latter advance to the NBA Finals.

Did LeBron James just hint he may have played his last game? pic.twitter.com/864Hp0bk9Q — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 23, 2023

I’m telling you right now … LeBron isn’t retiring.

First off, you have the recent report about Kyrie Irving being “ready to come” to the Los Angeles Lakers (via ESPN’s Brian Windhorst), and we’ve been hearing for years now about how LeBron eventually wants to play with his son Bronny in the NBA, who is just one season away from being in the league. And on top of that, do you really think LeBron is just going to dip after being swept? Do you really think he’s going to leave in this fashion? (RELATED: LeBron James, LA Lakers Eliminated From Playoffs After 4-0 Sweep; Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets Advance To NBA Finals)

Nah, that man wants at least two or three more championships along with the other goals I just mentioned. There’s still a lot to accomplish for the “king.”

He’s not retiring.