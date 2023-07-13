Popular Children’s Book Changed Character’s Pronoun, Parental Rights Group Apparently Finds

A parental rights group apparently discovered Wednesday a popular children’s book apparently changed a character’s pronoun.

Parents reported to Utah Parents United about how “Narwhal: Unicorn of the Sea,” by Ben Clanton, had changed the pronoun of its main character, according to the group’s Facebook page. (RELATED: Children’s Summer Reading List Promotes Gender, ‘Pronoun Book’ For Infants)

“Gender Ideology delivered right to your doorstep. Thanks, but no thanks,” the parental rights group’s Facebook post read, referring to a partnership between the Utah School Board of Education (USBE) and Kids Read Now, a non-profit organization that delivers books to young students.

“Narwhal: Unicorn of the Sea” is listed on Kids Read Now’s website as one of the books the organization sends to the homes of children.

The first page of the book apparently originally read, “One day when Narwhal was out for a swim, he found himself in new waters,” according to a Youtube video published in 2020. Utah Parents United found “himself” had apparently been changed to “themself.”

Utah Parents United addressed parents’ concerns on whether the “themself” was a typographical error.

“It is a classic bait and switch,” Utah Parents United Public Relations Director, Corinne Johnson said in another Facebook video. “And this is not a typo. This is the new edition, and the publisher made a decision that they were going to introduce gender ideology to K through 3 students.”

The Daily Caller reached out to the Kids Read Now, Utah Parents United and the book’s publisher, Tundra Books, but they did not immediately respond for comment.