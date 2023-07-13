Another Substance Was Found At The White House, Secret Service Admits: REPORT

The Secret Service reportedly admitted Thursday another questionable substance was discovered at the White House on at least two occasions since 2022 in addition to cocaine.

“Per the Secret Service Uniformed Division, small amounts of marijuana were found on two occasions in 2022 (June and September), at a checkpoint,” a spokesman for the agency said, according to the New York Post.

The spokesman reportedly added the discovery of the marijuana did not result in an arrest on either occasion.

“The weight of the marijuana confiscated did not meet the legal threshold for federal charges or DC misdemeanor criminal charges as the District of Columbia had decriminalized possession.” Once confiscated, the marijuana was reportedly destroyed by officers, the spokesman reportedly stated.

BOEBERT: “I certainly did not hear about the marijuana that was found in 2022, two times, and now there’s cocaine on the property. So everything they do is to move along to the next story. They know there will be another Biden crime crisis.” https://t.co/XYSOrGhlgf — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 13, 2023

Secret Service officers were unable to identify the culprit behind the cocaine found at the White House July 2, stating that “without physical evidence” the investigation would not be able to zero in on the responsible party from the hundreds of people who pass through the area where the cocaine was discovered. (RELATED: ‘Astonishing’: Ted Cruz Torches Biden Admin For Cocaine ‘Cover-Up’)

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy reportedly expressed his frustration that despite illicit substances being found within the White House, no one was being held accountable.

“How can in the White House — 24/7 security — they find cocaine but now they just closed the investigation. Where in the country do you get treated like this? Only with the Bidens, with the Bidens in charge. There is no equal justice,” McCarthy stated, according to the New York Post.

Upon learning marijuana was found in addition to cocaine, Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert wondered what kind of people were being allowed into the White House and what their visit actually entailed, the outlet stated.

In 2021, the Biden Administration fired several White House employees over prior marijuana use.

The Secret Service did not immediately return the Daily Caller’s request for comment.