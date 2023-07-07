‘Astonishing’: Ted Cruz Torches Biden Admin For Cocaine ‘Cover-Up’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz did not hold back in his assessment of how the Biden administration has reacted to the discovery of cocaine at the White House.

Cruz discussed the cocaine discovery and who he thinks used the drug in the White House on Friday’s episode of his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz.”

TUNE IN: Cocaine in the White House, Massive Free Speech Victory, plus Barbie Pushing CCP Propaganda & Target Relents on Mark Levin’s New Book New episode of #Verdict available wherever you get your podcasts! https://t.co/wjGQCi7zTA — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 7, 2023

“You know, my guess is it probably isn’t Hunter’s,” Cruz said roughly five minutes into the episode. “I don’t know that, obviously. We know that Hunter has a drug problem. We know that he has used cocaine and use crack cocaine in the past. But I doubt Hunter Biden is going in the West Wing all that often and going in that entrance all that often.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Apparently Isn’t The First Democratic President To Have Cocaine At The White House)

“I think it is, in all likelihood, someone who works in the Biden administration, some senior Biden official, which makes the cover-up all that … more astonishing. You’re telling me with the cameras they have there, with the Secret Service they have there, with the Marine detail they have there, that nobody can figure out, ‘Hey, who left the bag of cocaine by the side door of the West Wing of the White House?’ That’s insane,” Cruz continued.

The Secret Service confirmed Wednesday that cocaine was found in the White House on Sunday, two days after Hunter Biden left to go on vacation with his family. The younger Biden is a known drug addict, but there is no evidence the cocaine belonged to him.

Conflicting reports have come out about where exactly the cocaine was discovered, with sources telling NBC News the powder was found inside a cubby near the White House’s West Executive entrance. It was previously believed the substance was seen in the West Wing lobby.