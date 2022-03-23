REPORT: Chael Sonnen Hit With Multiple Charges After Alleged Incident In Las Vegas

Chael Sonnen is reportedly facing multiple charges after an alleged incident in Las Vegas.

The legendary UFC fighter was arrested this past December at the Four Seasons in Vegas after an alleged altercation. Now, he’s facing a total of 11 charges, including felony battery by strangulation, according to TMZ. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Chael Sonnen has been hit with 11 charges — including one felony — over an alleged fight in Las Vegas in December. https://t.co/n242Cdhlcz — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 23, 2022

Sonnen is accused of getting in an altercation with a total of six people. He’s accused of choking a man, hitting a woman and kneeing another person during the alleged incident, according to the same report.

You can watch a video of police leading him away after the alleged incident in the video below.

As always, Sonnen has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, this isn’t a minor citation situation. He’s facing one felony charge and ten misdemeanors. It’s an incredibly serious situation.

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened and sort out the truth. Sonnen seems like one of the nicest guys in all of sports, and I’d hate to find out he did something terrible.