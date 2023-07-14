‘Pulp Fiction’ Actress Rosanna Arquette Crashes Car Into Shopping Center

“Pulp Fiction” actress Rosanna Arquette drove her car into Point Dume Village shopping center in Malibu, California, at 9:45 a.m. on July 11.

Local sheriffs report the 63-year-old was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure, according to Fox News. “It appeared that she had possibly lost control of her vehicle,” said Malibu/Lost Hill’s sheriff’s Deputy Navarro. Los Angeles Fire Station 71 Captain Mike Rivera told said “it was unknown exactly what happened” during the crash. “Instead of backing out, [her vehicle] went forward, and took out three pillars that support the roof, luckily no one was injured, we had two tables nearby but luckily no one was sitting there,” Rivera said, according to The Malibu Times.

BREAKING: A vehicle crashed into the Point Dume Pavillions shopping center around 9:45 a.m., no injuries were reported, the driver was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. @LHSLASD @LACoFDPIO are on scene. pic.twitter.com/8z6HTZBJVl — The Malibu Times (@TheMalibuTimes) July 11, 2023

It is reported that the star’s vehicle crashed through a glass partition before coming to a halt.

“At the time of the incident, it did not appear that she had any injuries,” Navarro said, according to Fox News.

Officials noted Arquette did not demonstrate any signs of drug or alcohol impairment.

“She was a little shook up about what happened,” Capt. Mike Rivera said, according to Fox News.

Sheriffs continue to investigate the cause of the crash. (RELATED: Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause Of Death Revealed)

Actress Rosanna Arquette crashes car into Malibu shopping center, no injuries reported https://t.co/lB5iaHMNzn pic.twitter.com/8KAT05QpGG — New York Post (@nypost) July 14, 2023

Nearby shops have been closed while the building’s safety is being assessed.”Right now we’re just waiting for engineering to come out to deem the building safe and make sure it’s safe,” Rivera said.

The shopping area includes clothing stores, a grocery store, coffee shop and local-favorite restaurant, Lily’s Malibu. There were no reports of any pedestrians that were injured as a result of this incident.