Rosanna Arquette Says She ‘Turned Down A Film I Love ’Cause It Shoots In Texas’ Amid Celebrity Outrage Over Abortion Ban

Superstar Rosanna Arquette definitely got everyone’s attention Friday when she said she “turned down a film” because it was going to shoot in Texas, amid outrage over the state’s abortion ban.

“I’ve just turned down a film I love cause it shoots in Texas,” the 62-year-old film actress tweeted to her hundreds of thousands of followers. (RELATED: ‘Moron Achievement Unlocked’: Rose McGowan Blasts Hollywood Stars Upset Over Texas Abortion Ban)

In another post, “The Big Blue” star called for people to boycott business in the state after the United States Supreme Court Wednesday did not inhibit Texas’ new law banning abortion at six weeks of pregnancy. (RELATED: Supreme Court Takes Up Major Abortion Case Directly Challenging Roe V. Wade)

“Boycott all companies based in Texas that do not speak out against the despicable draconian evil that is happening there,” she added. “Boycott them all. Their tax dollars fuel this shit. So, boycott them now. Not one cent to support them no matter what.”

“The fury and rage we are feeling is powerful,” Arquette continued. “I love my warrior women who will never let this madness sustain. People who’ve signed off on this draconian barbaric legislation and male driven companies and corporations who continue to fuel it beware your time is gonna come.”

The actress joins a list of more than 100 celebrities like, Alyssa Milano, Chelsea Handler and singer Pink, who are upset over the Texas abortion ban, Deadline reported.

The headline in the magazine’s article read, “Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington & Alyssa Milano Among More Than 100 Stars Expressing Outrage Over Texas Abortion Law.”