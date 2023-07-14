Somebody Hasn’t Learned From Bud Light! Maybelline Is Repeating Their Same Dylan Mulvaney Mistake And It’s Not Pretty

Maybelline to Bud Light: “Hold my beer!”

Only weeks after they went through a firestorm for their own partnership with Dylan Mulvaney to promote the brand’s concealer, Maybelline is once again getting slammed with backlash after using a bearded makeup artist in their latest advertisement.

The biggest cosmetics company in the world, Maybelline, published an advertisement on their Instagram promoting their Amazon Prime Day sales, and it’s starring … a mustachioed, bearded and bald influencer by the name of Ryan Vita — who has the pronouns she/he/they on she/he/they’s Instagram, by the way.

In the video, Vita is sporting a face covered with makeup, and in she/he/they’s beard, she/he/they featured a beaded barette. Then on she/he/they’s lips, Vita put on Maybelline’s “Super Stay” liquid lipstick — bright pink. Vita then blows everyone a kiss (yuck!) to show that none of the gloss went into she/he/they’s hand.

Just … wow. What a mess.

WATCH:

I’m amazed at how many stupid rich people there are.

And in this example, we have yet another corporation making a decision that’s just flat out economically dumb. We already know what the Dylan Mulvaney partnership has done for Bud Light — an utter collapse — and now here we go with Maybelline literally making the same mistake. And to make it worse, like I mentioned earlier, they’re just fresh out of other heat from a previous Mulvaney partnership. (RELATED: Red Alert! Bud Light’s Collapse Is Escalating After Costco Gives Them The ‘Star Of Death’)

Sounds to me like somebody is testing their luck, but I have a feeling that luck is about to run out.