Trump Shanks Golf Shot And It Was All Caught On Camera

Someone filmed Donald Trump golfing and caught the former president hitting a very poor golf shot.

Trump was spotted playing golf in Los Angeles at Trump National Golf Club in video posted July 13 on Twitter.

“Trump’s shooting right now, let’s see if he can hit the green,” the unidentified person filming the video said.

⛳️ 🇺🇸 Donald Trump was seen playing golf earlier this week at Trump National Golf Club in L.A. 🗣️ “Trump’s shooting right now, let’s see if he can hit the green…. Oh he shanked it.” ☠️ (🎥 – @rsp3k22) pic.twitter.com/gwcX1UBp2q — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) July 13, 2023

"Oh, he shanked it."

The 22-second video starts with a faraway shot of the golf course from a field, where the videographer is standing. As Trump prepares to play, the camera zooms in, showing the former president among several golf carts.

The golf ball veered far to the right after Trump made contact with it, landing nowhere close to the hole.

“Ran into Trump… and he did this,” text at the bottom of the screen reads during the video.

Trump is known to love the game of golf. He owns multiple golf course properties in different states.

The former president is set to host a screening of the hit film “Sound of Freedom” on Wednesday at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to CNBC. The movie is about a man who rescued children from a sex-trafficking ring. Club members and other supporters are set to attend the event.

The PGA Tour merged with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf on June 6. Trump praised the merger as “glamorous” and “great” in a post to TruthSocial after predicting the move in July 2022.