Authorities Execute Chinese Kindergarten Teacher Who Poisoned Students’ Food, Killing One

A 40-year-old Chinese kindergarten teacher was executed this week after being found guilty of poisoning 25 of her students, according to CBS News.

Wang Yun reportedly poisoned the children’s “eight treasures porridge,” a highly popular dish in China, with sodium nitrite a day after a dispute with another teacher in March 2019, according to Reuters.

One child tragically died of multiple organ failure after 10 months of treatment, while two dozen others experienced minor injuries, CBS News noted.

Initially receiving a nine-month prison term for deliberate harm, Wang was later sentenced to death, per CBS News. Her appeal was reportedly dismissed by the court. (RELATED: Colorado Dentist Accused Of Poisoning Wife Searched ‘How To Make Murder Look Like A Heart Attack.’: Police)

She had used the same chemical two years ago to poison her husband, who endured mild injuries and survived, according to CBS News.

China reportedly does not publicly disclose data on executions. However, human rights NGO Amnesty International estimates China carries out thousands of executions each year, much more than any other country, Reuters noted.