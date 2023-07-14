‘The Hindenberg’: Glenn Beck Scorches Asa Hutchinson’s Performance During Tucker Interview

Blaze Media CEO Glenn Beck ripped Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson’s performance during his Friday interview with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson.

Hutchinson is one of several Republican presidential candidates who sat down for an exclusive interview with Carlson one month before the first debate. Carlson pressed Hutchinson on several issues, most notably his veto of a bill banning child sex changes in April 2021.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like that,” Beck said. “You know, at one point in America, the hopes and dreams of hundreds and hundreds of people as they looked up into the sky … they thought it was gonna go in one way, and twenty-nine seconds later, the entire Hindenberg was on the ground. And I think that’s maybe what we saw today.”

WATCH:

Carlson questioned Hutchinson about branding the surgeries as “treatment” when in reality, it distorts a child’s natural development. Immediately becoming defensive, the former Arkansas governor said the issue is very “sensitive” and should be left to the child’s parents. (RELATED: ‘Why Is Mexico Less Of A Threat Than Russia?” Tucker Presses Tim Scott On Holding Mexico Accountable Over Fentanyl)

Hutchinson then pointed to his opposition to former President Barack Obama issuing guidance for public schools to allow children to use the bathroom of their choice. Carlson further pressed him by asking how he can be against kids using a specific bathroom but support them choosing their gender identity.

“But you said children should be able to choose their gender, and parents should be able to affirm that, and the state has no rule in getting involved. So how is that different? You’re saying a child shouldn’t be able to choose a bathroom, but he can choose his sex? I don’t understand,” Carlson said during the interview.

“Let me finish what I said,” Hutchinson answered. “Let me finish if you don’t mind.”

“Well, please do,” Carlson replied.

“And the finish is that I told Obama they were wrong to do it publicly, that school districts can ignore that guidance,” the former governor continued. “And so, that’s where I think the government should not be pushing an agenda in our school. And that’s what I oppose.”

Reports have concluded that hormone therapy and puberty blockers’ effects are often irreversible and damage fertility, bone density and mental well-being. Several European counties, including the UK, Sweden, Norway and Finland recommended stopping the administration hormones to minors, classifying the procedures as “experimental.”