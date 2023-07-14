Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Presidential Campaign Raises Nearly $6.4 Million, Filings Show

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. raised nearly $6.4 million for his presidential campaign in the last quarter, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

Kennedy’s campaign raised $6.37 million from Feb. 1 to June 30, 2023 in its first fundraising period, a disclosure filed Friday shows. The Kennedy campaign spent $1.8 million in the period and has over $4.5 million cash on hand. Kennedy reported personal income of $7.8 million in a financial disclosure, and his campaign Super PAC said it raised more than $10 million in the quarter, the New York Times reported. (RELATED: Why Won’t Anyone Debate RFK Jr?)

Few interesting Silicon Valley donors to the RFK campaign who cut max-out checks: — @NTmoney — Nicole Shanahan, philanthropist and ex-wife of Sergey Brin — @DavidSacks‘s PAC — @davidmarcus — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) July 14, 2023

Kennedy is challenging incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden for the party’s nomination. One poll taken by CNN in May showed Kennedy at 20% behind Biden’s 60% and ahead of author Marianne Williamson, who was at 8%. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is opposed to Kennedy and Williamson debating Biden as part of the Democratic primary contest.

Kennedy has voiced opposition to vaccines, American support for the Ukraine war and censorship by social media platforms during his campaign. Podcaster Joe Rogan challenged prominent vaccine scientist Peter Hotez to debate Kennedy about vaccine safety on his podcast after Rogan interviewed Kennedy and allowed Kennedy to explain his opposition to vaccines.

The Kennedy family scion has drawn attention for his belief that the CIA killed his father, Robert F. Kennedy, and his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy.

He has also gone viral for lifting weights and doing shirtless push ups in campaign videos.

Silicon Valley executives David Sacks, Nick Tomaino and David Marcus have reportedly donated to Kennedy’s campaign. He was also endorsed by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.