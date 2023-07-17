GOP Lawmakers Seek Answers After Accused Child Rapist Soccer Coach Reportedly Admits To Being Illegal Immigrant

Republican lawmakers in Tennessee are seeking answers after it was revealed that a “popular” soccer coach suspected of raping at least 10 boys was in the country illegally, according to a letter.

Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, reportedly admitted to Homeland Security officers that he has been living in the U.S. illegally while being investigated for the rape of at least 10 minors while serving as a soccer coach, Franklin Police announced.

Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn as well as other GOP leaders within the state sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressing their “disgust” with the Biden Administration’s failure to secure the southern border.

“President Biden’s decision to allow over 1.5 million ‘gotaways’ to enter the country without consequence is a blatant dereliction of duty, particularly because we know that this group of migrants who evade our border patrol agents often have criminal records and are potentially the most dangerous. Because of this administration’s policies, every state has become a border state, and every town has become a border town,” the letter read.

Franklin Police working to identify several young children who were drugged and raped by a popular soccer coachhttps://t.co/pXUT6jQOfL pic.twitter.com/UdVIqN49kT — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) July 9, 2023



The lawmakers argued that “[w]hile this administration has spent years defending its failed border policies as compassionate and

humane, there is nothing compassionate about policies that allow a child sexual predator and serial rapist to remain in an American community undetected for more than two decades. The simple fact remains: if Camilo Campos had been arrested at any point in the past twenty years for his violation of federal law, these precious children would not have been subjected to his horrific abuse,” the letter continued.

Campos was arrested earlier in July after restaurant staff, searching a phone that had been left behind, discovered graphic pictures and videos of Campos allegedly raping unconscious minors and contacted the authorities, according to the letter. A preliminary investigation unveiled hundreds of illicit photos and videos spanning the course of 20 years. Police were able to identify at least 10 victims from the phone. Since launching their investigation, police have been able to identify three known victims and another five unknown victims have come forward. (RELATED: ‘Popular’ Soccer Coach Arrested After Graphic Photos, Videos Of Drugged, Raped Children Allegedly Found On Phone)

Blackburn and other GOP officials are demanding to know if the DHS knew Campos was in the country illegally and if so, when did they become aware? If not, GOP officials have asked why they were not aware. Republican lawmakers have further demanded to know whether Campos had been provided a Notice to Appear when he entered into the country and if he did, when was his court date and did he appear? Finally, officials questioned whether DHS had initiated any enforcement actions against Campos?

Blackburn and the other GOP officials have given Mayorkas until July 24 to respond.