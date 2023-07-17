Boxer’s Plan To Flash Crowd Goes Off The Rails

Daniella Hemsley exposed her bare breasts on live television Saturday night after winning her first match at the KingPyn Boxing event in Dublin, Ireland.

The OnlyFans model ripped off her bra in celebration of defeating Aleksandra Danielka at the exhibition bout. She suffered a wardrobe malfunction when the tassels intended to cover her nipples were nowhere to be found, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: REPORT: World Champion Boxer Devin Haney Arrested For Having Semi-Automatic Gun In His Car)

Eddie Hearn, Claressa Shields rail against Daniella Hemsley’s post-match flashing https://t.co/U3XbyQf1KU pic.twitter.com/nCRwHEkYlg — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 17, 2023

“I also apologize to anyone who may have felt offended by my excitement, I did actually have tassels on but the sweat stuck them to my bra,” Hemsley wrote in an Instagram post after her win.

There were no fines announced by DAZN, the broadcaster of the weekend event, against Hemsley.

“I got approval from the promoter,” Hemsley said in an interview following the fight.

The 22-year-old boxer is also known for her Internet personality. She posts on OnlyFans, Instagram and TikTok. Her Instagram currently has 130,000 followers, while her TikTok has 261,000 followers.

Promoter Eddie Hearn and multi-time world champion Claressa Shields expressed offense at Hemsley’s actions, according to the New York Post.

“My opinion is, I hated it,” Hearn said to Boxing Social. “I hate it. We worked so hard for women in boxing to be respected for their ability, for their merits, for their hard work. One thing we must understand is that ain’t boxing.”

“Wow….. this is a step backwards for women’s boxing. Stop this shit,” Shields wrote on Twitter.