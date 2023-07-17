Fan Taking ‘Selfie’ Triggers Ugly Crash At Tour De France

A fan attempting to take a selfie caused a pile-up and subsequent crash Sunday during Stage 15 of the Tour de France, according to CNN.

Riders collided around 129 km from the finish line while traveling from Les Gets les Portes de Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, according to CNN. One Team Jumbo-Visma rider, Sepp Kuss, was put off balance after being distracted by the selfie-taking spectator, Eurosport reported. (RELATED: Dramatic Video Shows Cop Rescuing Trapped Driver As Flames Engulf Crashed Vehicle)

WATCH:

Maxi crash at the Tour de France caused by a roadside person who was filming with his phone. Crash seen in slow motion. #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/qAbxycQSBf — Procyclinglover (@procyclinglover) July 16, 2023

“Someone taking a selfie on the side of the road,” Dan Lloyd, a Eurosport commentator said. “It was one of the Jumbo riders who was clipped by them enough that he lost control … just somebody stepping too far out, trying to take a picture, clipping the riders who are hugging one side of the road to the other, and this is the consequence of that.”

When Kepp fell, other riders toppled like dominos in a chain reaction.

“An arm came out and clipped a shoulder, and down we all came like skittles,” Carlton Kirby said on Eurosport.

The race resumed as the affected cyclists got back on their bikes.

“Please be always aware when watching cycling at the side of the road,” Team Jumbo-Visma posted on Twitter.

“Please be careful, so that the party remains a party for the racers but equally for you,” Team Confidis wrote on Twitter. “You don’t need a phone to create mind-blowing memories.”