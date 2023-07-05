Dramatic Video Shows Cop Rescuing Trapped Driver As Flames Engulf Crashed Vehicle

A South Georgia deputy rescued a trapped driver as flames engulfed her crashed vehicle, video shared by the Candler County Sheriff’s Department shows.

Candler County Sgt. Ashley Taylor saved the woman’s life Saturday after she crashed her car on Highway46, according to FOX5 Atlanta and footage from the department. Pedestrians alerted Taylor to the accident and flagged him down to the scene.

Bodycam footage shows the deputy springing into action to save the victim from her burning vehicle. When he reached the scene after pushing through dense brush off the side of the road, he found the car covered in smoke with an active fire coming from the back, according to the video. (RELATED: Dramatic Video Shows First Responders On Helicopter Rescuing Driver Who Drove Off Malibu Cliff)

Taylor smashed a car window with his baton and pulled the woman to safety after telling her to take off her seatbelt.

“Get out! The car’s on fire! Get out,” Taylor can be heard telling the woman. “I’m here to help you.”

Taylor examined the rest of the vehicle after saving the victim to determine if any passengers were inside, but apparently did not find any other people inside the car.

The Chandler County Sheriff’s Office praised Taylor for his speedy, life-saving actions.

“Due to Sergeant Taylor’s swift actions, the driver was removed from a dangerous situation before it escalated,” Sheriff John Miles said, according to a statement on the department’s Instagram page.