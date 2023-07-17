FBI Seeking ‘Sticky Note Bandit’ After Three Bank Robberies

A Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) task force is seeking a suspect dubbed as the “sticky note bandit” after a string of robberies at three Texas banks.

Within the course of 10 days, a male suspect dressed as a woman entered three separate Texas banks and handed the respective tellers threatening sticky notes, demanding cash, a press release from the FBI stated.



On July 5, the suspect successfully robbed Hancock Whitney Bank in Houston while dressed as a female after handing over a sticky note to the teller. On July 11, the suspect attempted to rob Wells Fargo Bank in Houston by handing the teller a sticky note. Instead of handing over cash, the teller subsequently walked away from the counter and locked themselves in a back room, leaving the suspect in the bank lobby. After a short time, the suspect fled the scene with no money, the release stated. On July 13, the suspect entered another Wells Fargo bank in Houston, managing to obtain an undisclosed amount of cash after handing over a sticky note to the teller, the release stated. (RELATED: 78-Year-Old Missouri Woman Arrested Over Alleged Bank Robbery…For The Third Time)

Despite the threatening messages, no one was physically harmed during any of the robberies, the FBI stated.

The FBI revealed that during the last two robberies the suspect wore a black wig, black sunglasses, a blue medical mask, a green sweater, as well as black ballet flats while carrying a black purse.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.