Georgia Father Of Four Dies After Falling Into Manhole Months Before His Wedding

A Georgia man fell into a manhole and died July 12 while working at a high school.

Robert Wallace Hall fell 20 feet from a ladder while doing plumbing work at the Armuchee High School campus, according to WRGA. First responders reportedly called a Lifeflight and attempted to rescue Hall. He passed away in the manhole.

Methane gas challenged the rescuers, who took nearly 45 minutes to retrieve Hall, according to Atlanta News First. His body was subsequently transported to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) crime lab for an autopsy, FOX 5 reported.

A father of four died Wednesday when he fell into a manhole while working on a jobsite in northern Georgia. https://t.co/fSFSs2XdOs — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) July 15, 2023

Hall is survived by a fiancé and four children, per Atlanta News First.

“They were getting married in October and had everything set,” Hall’s future father-in-law John Burtz said, according to the outlet.

“He worked hard every day to provide for his family,” Burtz continued. (RELATED: Man Plunges To His Death At The Weeknd Concert)

“This accident has impacted our school system family and stakeholders in many ways,” a statement by Floyd County Schools Superintendent Dr. Glenn White read.

“We have extended our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family,” Dr. White added.