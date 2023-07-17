Goodwill Employee Finds WWII-Era Treasure Hidden In Donation’s Secret Compartment

An Oklahoma City Goodwill employee discovered Materials dating back to the WWII era in a secret compartment of a donated tin box, according to KOCO News.

The tin box was dropped off at Goodwill and appeared empty at first glance. But upon closer inspection, the Goodwill employee found an envelope inside a hidden compartment. The envelope contained a leather-bound book, a medal and honorable discharge papers from World War II, according to the outlet.

The contents provided glimpses into the life of a man who had served his country and had a rich past.

“It was really a time warp. I mean we laid it all out,” said the employee, “We found out a lot about this gentleman. He was a carpenter at one time. A lot of background. He went into the military right out of high school.”

Wanting to reunite the box with its rightful owner, the store employees decided to conduct some online research. They found the man’s obituary from 2017, which enabled them to get in touch with one of his daughters residing in Edmond.

Remarkably, the family had no knowledge of the tin box and the materials hidden inside, making the reunion all the more special. “She seemed really pleased to get it back. She said she had no idea it was in there,” the employee shared.