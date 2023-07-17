Megyn Kelly Spills Tea On Private Meeting With Trump

Podcast host Megyn Kelly spilled the tea Monday about her private meeting with former President Donald Trump.

The duo met over the weekend at Turning Point’s West Palm Beach event that featured big name stars including the former president.

“He and I got a one-on-one together for the first time in years and it was frankly great to see him,” Kelly said. “You know, all that nonsense between us is under the bridge and he could not have been more magnanimous, you know. It’s just the thing about Trump is, he commands the room, he walks in and it’s not just because he’s a former president now because I knew him before that, he, there’s just something about him. It’s like an aura that sort of takes over the room, there’s only one person you can look at.”

Kelly said Trump “could not have been nicer or more generous and had some interesting thoughts about the debates, whether he’s going to attend.”

“I wouldn’t bet on it, I would not bet on him attending, at least that first Fox News debate. If I had to put money on it, you know, it’s Trump so he could change his mind but that was my feeling,” Kelly said, adding Trump did not commit either way. (RELATED: ‘Go On MSNBC’: Megyn Kelly Has Some Advice For Ron DeSantis)

Kelly said their meeting was a testament that people “can change and people can rebuild relationships” despite turmoil.

Trump and Kelly had a famous fallout in 2015 during the first presidential debate after Kelly said to Trump: “You’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals.”

Trump responded immediately that he’s only referred to Rosie O’Donnell that way. Trump later continually criticized Kelly.