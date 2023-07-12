‘Can’t Have Any Bad Eggs’: Nikki Haley Says FBI Needs ‘Serious Overhaul’ To Restore Americans’ Trust

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley discussed the FBI and director Christopher Wray on Wednesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

Haley said the American people have lost trust in the FBI. She argued lawmakers should have been even more aggressive in probing Wray during his testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee earlier that day.

“He owes us a lot of answers,” Haley told Kelly, who pointed out Wray is a “lifelong” Republican and that he was appointed by former President Donald Trump to lead the FBI.

“What is the theory that he is anti-Republican, that he — why would Chris Wray run cover for Joe Biden?” Kelly asked. “Are the problems inside the FBI going to be solved by getting rid of Chris Wray, as you’ve said you would do if you won the presidency?” (RELATED TO: FBI Director Wray Did Not Give Pro-Abortion Dem The Answer She Was Looking For)

“I don’t think it’s just Chris Wray that we have to get rid of,” Haley responded. “I mean, I think you have to get rid of all of senior management.”

Haley reflected on her experience replacing heads of certain agencies during her governorship of South Carolina. She said she gutted “problem children” from each agency to increase the agencies’ effectiveness.

“This is an agency that’s going to need a serious overhaul, just because the whole mission has been compromised,” she said about the FBI.

Haley told Kelly the FBI needs to reorient itself and understand that “politics should never be in our intelligence agencies.”

“On our national security, they have missed a lot of things that they should’ve had and been aware of,” Haley continued. “I also question … the way they’re going about gathering information from our threats that are abroad. I don’t think that they’ve been as strong on that, and I think it’s because they’ve been so distracted with everything going on politically in our own country.”

Haley argued Wray should be relieved of his duties because “the trust is gone” in regards to the FBI. The former UN ambassador said anyone in the agency who worked on issues regarding the Biden family, gun ownership and Catholicism should be let go.

“We need to go and say, ‘Anybody that’s been a part of any of this, you have to get rid of them,’ because you can’t have any bad eggs in this. We’ve gotta go build this agency back up to where it’s trusted again,” Haley said.

“Christopher Wray may be a perfectly great guy … but that’s not what this is about. This is about the trust of the American people,” she added.