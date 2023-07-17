Man Jumps Out Of His Truck To Utterly Flatten Suspect Running From Police

A Tulsa, Oklahoma, man is being hailed a hero after he jumped out of his truck to tackle a suspect that was fleeing from police.

The incident unfolded July 13 when police said they stopped to question a group of people, telling one man to sit on the curb. The man, later identified as Miguel Hernandez, told police his name was David and sat momentarily before he darted off, Fox 29 reported.

Two officers immediately chased the suspect, who was springing down a sidewalk. An unidentified passerby can be seen slowing down his black truck before jumping out of the vehicle, video shows. The suspect tried to run past the good samaritan, who was now standing in the middle of the sidewalk but was pummeled to the ground. (RELATED: Video Shows Good Samaritan Stepping In To Save Elderly Couple On Scooters As Man Tries To Steal Gold Chain)

When a suspect ran away from police in Tulsa during an arrest, a man stopped his pickup truck, jumped out and tackled him. pic.twitter.com/cicdi9TkuU — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 17, 2023

“Why you do me like that, homie?” Hernandez screamed out, according to Fox 29.

The good samaritan immediately got back into his vehicle and drove off as police handcuffed Hernandez.

“Get his name,” one officer is heard saying about the helpful passerby.

Hernandez had been wanted for burglary, conspiracy, larceny and illegal firearm possession, according to Fox 29.