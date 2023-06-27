Video Shows Good Samaritan Stepping In To Save Elderly Couple On Scooters As Man Tries To Steal Gold Chain

Dashcam video shows a good Samaritan saving an elderly couple on scooters as a man attempted to rob them outside a California grocery store.

Tony Truong drove by the couple at around 4:00 p.m. when he saw they were stopped on the sidewalk and that a man was harassing the couple, KTLA reported. (RELATED: 85-Year-Old Man Saves Sleeping Family From House Fire)

A man jumped into action to save an elderly couple on mobility scooters from a brazen robbery outside of a grocery store in San Gabriel: “I wasn’t even thinking about my own safety.” https://t.co/6CqEVuRNnH — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 25, 2023

“The guy was trying to [snatch] the gold chain off the victim and I got out of the car and ran over,” said Truong, according to the outlet. “I asked him, ‘What are you doing?’ and said ‘That’s not okay.’ He told me he was trying to give the man some money and I’m like, ‘No, that’s not what I saw. I saw exactly what you did.'”

The suspect then drove off in a white Nissan Armada SUV with Nevada license plates, the outlet reported.

“He was scum because he was targeting older people that can’t defend themselves,” Truong said, according to ABC 7. “They can barely even walk. I wasn’t even thinking about my own safety at the moment. My thought was to help the poor man and be sure him and his wife get home safe to their grandchildren.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LACSD) is investigating the incident.

Truong said he hopes that the dashcam footage, which includes images of the suspect and his vehicle before he fled the scene, will help the LACSD in their investigation, according to KTLA.