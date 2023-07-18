‘It’s Awfully Suspicious’: GOP Rep Reacts To Timing Of Trump Target Letter

Republican Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas called the timing of former President Donald Trump receiving a “target letter” from the Justice Department “suspicious” Tuesday.

Trump announced Tuesday he received a letter from the Justice Department telling him he was a target of the probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol building being conducted by Special Counsel Jack Smith. Hundreds of people stormed the Capitol building during the certification of the electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. (RELATED: ‘Reeks Of Politicization’: Ramaswamy Clashes With Dana Bash Over Promise To Pardon Trump)

WATCH:



“Congressman Fallon, after what happened today with former President Trump and an impending, potentially impending third indictment against him, what about the timing?” “The Story” guest host Harris Faulkner asked Fallon, a member of the House Oversight Committee. “Everybody knew you were going to do this hearing tomorrow.”

“It’s awfully suspicious,” Fallon responded. “All we’re going to do, Harris, that I can promise you, is we’re going to follow the evidence. We’re just out for justice. The Bidens have been stonewalling us at every turn and it’s very unfortunate.”

Trump has already been indicted Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump in March in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Smith secured a grand jury indictment on 37 counts, including violations of the Espionage Act, that was unsealed June 9 in an investigation tied into the Aug, 8, 2022 raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by former President Trump.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.