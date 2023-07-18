Former Iowa College Football Star Cody Ince Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ At 23

Cody Ince, a former offensive lineman for the Iowa Hawkeyes college football team, died “unexpectedly” over the weekend, according to the program. The news was confirmed Tuesday.

Playing for Iowa from 2018-21, Ince was 23 years old. His cause of death is currently unknown.

“I am incredibly sad to hear about Cody Ince’s sudden passing,” said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz in a statement. “Cody was a tremendous young man, valued teammate and contributor to our program. He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships.”

“Cody was just beginning this next chapter of his life and was about to be married. Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancée, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program — his coaches and teammates — are mourning his loss.”

We’re mourning the loss of one of our own. Rest easy, Cody. 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/Ou4zLC9hcj — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) July 18, 2023

Signing with the Iowa football program in 2018, Ince came in as a three-star recruit out of Balsam Lake, Wisconsin. In his first season with the Hawkeyes, Ince was redshirted, appearing as a reserve left guard in 11 games. (RELATED: 20-Year-Old College Soccer Star Dies Suddenly)

In 2020, Ince was promoted to a bigger role with Iowa, starting in the last six games of the season while playing at left guard and earning an All-Big Ten honorable mention. Ince also started four games in the 2021 campaign. He was a four-year football letterman for the Hawkeyes.