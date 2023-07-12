20-Year-Old College Soccer Star Dies Suddenly

New Mexico State University (NMSU) soccer player Thalia Chaverria died suddenly at her home Monday, according to Fox News.

Las Cruces Police Department were reportedly notified of an “unresponsive woman” on the premises. Police and fire personnel concluded the woman had died, per the outlet.

Chaverria’s death comes days after her 20th birthday, the report claims. NMSU Director of Athletics Mario Moccia praised the late soccer star and mourned her passing. (RELATED TO: South African Soccer Player Dies Suddenly During Practice)

“Yesterday, we lost an amazing young woman, and we are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of a member of our Aggie family,” Moccia said. “Thalia had a vibrant personality and those who were fortunate enough to spend time with her knew she had a bright future ahead of her.”

NMSU mourns the death of student-athlete Thalia Chavarría. My condolences to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/jWkHfwyVHi — Alyssa Muñoz (@_alyssamunoz) July 12, 2023

“The New Mexico State community is very tight-knit, and this tragedy is felt throughout. Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Thalia’s family and friends in this time of mourning,” Moccia added.

Police reportedly claim there is “no reason to believe Chaverria’s death is suspicious or the result of criminal activity.”

NMSU head coach Rob Baarts released a statement grieving the death of his former player.

“The sudden loss of Thalia has completely rocked our Aggie soccer families’ world,” Baarts said, according to Fox News.

“T was an inspiration and rock to this team. She will be missed but not forgotten. Her spirit will be with us everyday, on and off the pitch. I will always love you T!” the statement added.