‘Look In The Mirror’: ‘The Five’ Rips Trudeau For Waving Off Muslim Parents’ Concerns Over LGBT Ideology In Schools

Panelists on “The Five” blasted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday over a social media video showing him blowing off the concerns of a Muslim parent.

Trudeau was seen on a TikTok video that went viral Wednesday telling a Muslim parent concerned about gender ideology that it was “misinformation” from right-wing sources in America. Muslim parents led a protest against LGBT-themed curriculum in Montgomery County, Maryland in June. (RELATED: ‘Metastasizing Like A Cancer’ — Parents Across The Country Sue Schools Over Clandestine Transitions)

WATCH:



“Ever notice how liberals always blame Republicans when there is public backlash to the radical policies?” co-host Kayleigh McEnany asked.

Fellow co-hosts took aim at Trudeau’s response to the Muslim dad who raised concerns about school curriculum containing gender ideology.

“It is so funny, the prime minister sitting next to this Muslim dad and he is telling him there is nothing going on in the schools and the Muslim dad has his phone, he hit one button, and there are some teachers saying ‘trans, trans, trans’ to a toddler,” co-host Jesse Watters said. “He is just telling the Muslim he is stupid and that is all they have right now.”

“Parents are actually finding and reading and seeing what is in the paraphernalia and watching this movement and realizing this is really dangerous and it is bad,” co-host Greg Gutfeld said. “If Trudeau wants to know whose fault it is, he should look in the mirror. The pendulum, the good news for the world, is the pendulum is swinging back towards common sense.”

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation protecting parental rights in Florida in March 2022, which led to schools pulling multiple books on the grounds of having explicit content, including “Gender Queer,” “Let’s Talk About It” and “It’s Perfectly Normal.” Parents across the country have raised objections to books with sexually explicit content in recent years.

