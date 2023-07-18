Trump Sucks All The Oxygen Out Of DeSantis’ Big Prime Time Moment

The topic of former President Donald Trump sucked up nearly 20 minutes of airtime out of Republican Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis’ prime time interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

The Florida governor sat down with Tapper for an exclusive interview about the 2024 election and the hot-button issues facing the country. CNN abruptly interrupted the interview without warning to report on Trump’s lawyers and Special Counsel Jack Smith appearing for a hearing in Fort Pierce, Florida, to schedule a trial date.

The segment focused on details of the hearing, including U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon indicating a December trial would be too early. CNN senior legal affairs correspondent Paula Reid, who was present in the courtroom, said the defense believes it will be finished reviewing the surveillance footage and relevant documents in November.

DeSantis and Tapper discussed former President Donald Trump’s recent letter hinting a third indictment, “wokeness” within the Department of Defense, foreign policy and his presidential campaign. (RELATED: DeSantis Reacts To Trump’s J6 Target Letter)

On Ukraine, DeSantis told Tapper the U.S.’ position should be to sustain peace in Europe without getting involved in any “aggression,” according to CNN. DeSantis then advocated for supporting Taiwan in the interest of strengthening the country against a possible Chinese invasion.

DeSantis said he has the resources to compete against Trump after campaign finance reports found the former’s campaign raised $20 million in the second fundraising quarter. The number is more than all other candidates except Trump, whose campaign raked in $35 million in the second quarter.

Tapper then pressed DeSantis on abortion after the governor signed a six-week abortion restriction April 12. DeSantis did not answer whether he would pass the same ban on a federal level if brought his desk to the Oval Office.

Trump said the six-week ban is “too harsh” but, like DeSantis, has not answered whether he would pass a six-week ban.