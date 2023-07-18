UN Says American Is Being Held In North Korea After Crossing Border

An American national was detained in North Korea after crossing through its southern border without authorization, United Nations Command said Tuesday morning.

The U.S. citizen was part of a Joint Security Area (JSA) orientation tour, and crossed the Military Demarcation Line into North Korea without authorization, according to a tweet from UN Command. The individual is currently in the custody of the troubled nation, with efforts being made by both North Korea and UN Command to resolve the incident, the post continued.

The incident started when the U.S. citizen was touring the village of Panmunjom in South Korea and crossed over the border, the Associated Press (AP) reported. No further information was provided on why the individual, believed to be a male, crossed the highly tumultuous region of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), nor has he been publicly identified.

A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident. pic.twitter.com/a6amvnJTuY — United Nations Command 유엔군사령부/유엔사 (@UN_Command) July 18, 2023

The area is filled with landmines and surrounded by an electric and barbed wire fence, as well as security cameras and 24-hour armed guards, the BBC reported. Very few people choose to enter or exit North Korea through the DMZ due to the high-level threat of death for those who do, according to the outlet.

The incident occurred just as a nuclear-powered submarine arrived in the South Korea naval base in Busan, NBC News reported. Tensions between North Korea and the U.S. are said to be heightened following the death of a detained American college student Otto Warmbier in 2017. (RELATED: Kim Jong-Un Has Apparently Banned North Korean Women From Sharing His Daughter’s Name)

Though Warmbier was returned to the U.S. prior to his death, he is believed to have been horrifically abused while in North Korea, and died days after his return. North Korean officials said their nation was the “biggest victim” in the situation.