Rapper Wiz Khalifa Admits To Being High On Mushrooms While Throwing First Pitch At Baseball Game

Famous rapper Wiz Khalifa admitted to being high on mushrooms while throwing out the first pitch at the Pittsburgh Pirates game Monday.

The rapper took to Twitter to share the news of his altered condition and the post instantly went viral, attracting more than 2.6 million views. “Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game,” he wrote to Twitter. Fans immediately replied with encouragement and rave reviews of his first-pitch idea.

The 35-year-old rapper prefaced his baseball throw with the advanced warning that he intended on getting very high before he stepped onto the mound.

After admitting to being under the influence, the rapper proceeded to throw the first pitch in front of the Pittsburgh Pirates team and the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park.

The mushrooms were just part of the equation, and he wasn’t done with the fun. Wiz Khalifa took to Twitter once more before the end of the night, sharing even more mushroom-inspired excitement with his 36.2 million followers.

“Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy,” he wrote to his fans.

It immediately became clear that the rapper wasn't the only one that was giddy about his ability to toss the ball while high. The support continued to pour in from fans across the globe that were highly entertained by his stunt.

Fans responded by encouraging him to “do acid next time,” and egging him on to see what other stunts he could pull off during his moments in the spotlight.

There’s no telling if he’ll be invited back again.