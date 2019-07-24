Wiz Khalifa Tribute To Mac Miller Goes Viral On Twitter

Wiz Khalifa recently had an emotional tribute to Mac Miller.

Twitter user Grant Rhoads posted a video of the star rapper early Saturday singing “See You Again,” and the video has absolutely blown up online. (RELATED: Pete Davidson Throws Man Out Of Show After Mac Miller Comment)

It currently has two million views and over 38,000 RTs. Give it a watch below. There’s a very high chance it pulls at your heartstrings.

Damn, is it a bit dusty in here or is that just me? It’s crazy we’re coming up on the one year anniversary of the star rapper dying after an accidental overdose.

His death was a dark and tragic reminder that you never know what some people are going through. He was one of the most famous musicians on the planet, and his death absolutely shocked the entertainment industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac (@macmiller) on Sep 6, 2018 at 12:22pm PDT

It feels like it was just yesterday he was dropping banger after banger for his millions of fans around the world.

It’s an unfortunate reminder that life can be fleeting at times.

That was a hell of a tribute from Wiz and it was a great way to remember Mac Miller’s life and accomplishments in the music industry.

Let’s hope his tragic death serves as an example to save other lives from the pitfalls of drug use.