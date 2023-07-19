Dem Rep Compares IRS Whistleblower To Villain From Famous Musical

A Democrat serving on the House Oversight Committee compared a whistleblower to Inspector Javert, the villain from the Victor Hugo novel and famous musical “Les Miserables” on Wednesday.

Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna made the comparison during a hearing where Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler testified regarding the Hunter Biden investigation, during which Khanna cited Shapley’s push for more serious charges. Javert, a police inspector in the novel and musical, relentlessly pursued Jean Valjean, according to the BBC, and eventually committed suicide after Valjean spared his life. (RELATED: ‘Listening To Sad Tales’: Dem Rep Downplays Retaliation Against Former FBI Agents, Says They Aren’t ‘Whistleblowers’)

WATCH:



“You have a history of wanting to charge people and then people pushing back,” Khanna said to Shapley. “Your own testimony under oath, you said about 90% of the time people are pushing back on what you want to do, and I’m not questioning. I mean, you’re a stickler for the law. Reminds me of ‘Les Mis’ and the famous person wanted to get the person that had the sandwich. I mean, and all those times, you have people pushing back on you, and you say, well they’re not very respected. Do you respect Mr. Weiss?”

The Justice Department announced June 20 that Hunter Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony charge of lying on the form filled out when purchasing a firearm would be addressed via a pre-trial diversion program following an investigation by U.S. Attorney David Weiss. Congressional Republicans, candidates for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and legal experts all criticized the plea agreement, with some calling it a “sweetheart deal.”

Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee previously released transcripts of depositions from IRS whistleblowers who said Attorney General Merrick Garland and IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel lied to Congress about the Hunter Biden probe on June 22.

