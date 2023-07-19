‘I’m Gonna Beat Him’: Chris Christie Confident About Run After Trump Target Letter

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie stopped by CNN on Wednesday to give his thoughts on the state of the 2024 GOP primary.

Christie told CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer that he felt confident about his chances to secure the nomination after former President Donald Trump received a target letter from federal prosecutor Jack Smith. (RELATED: ‘I’d Kick His A**’: Chris Christie Says He Would Win In A Fight Against Trump)

Christie told Blitzer that he’s not sure what’s going to be in the indictment, or if it will be enough to convict Trump.

“Well, it’s hard to say, Wolf. We haven’t seen the indictment yet. I’ve tried to be very careful about this both on the classified documents case and also now this one. I want to see the indictment first. The key to what evidence he really has, and what the basis of all this will be contained in that indictment,” Christie said.

The former New Jersey governor said that he believes the indictment will have a lot of detail, but dismissed all “speculation” until the grand jury weighs in on the issue.

Christie then criticized Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ interview with Jake Tapper, in which DeSantis argued Trump’s indictment on the classified documents case is a result of “criminalizing” political opponents.

Christie argued that Trump’s alleged reckless behavior with classified documents and obstruction of the ensuing FBI investigation “put our troops at risk” and “potentially put our intelligence officers at risk.” He claimed that Trump should not be given a “pass” out of partisan loyalty.

“Should he drop out?” Blitzer asked of Trump.

“I don’t think he should’ve run in the first place. But, guess what? I don’t care. I’m gonna beat him,” Christie said.

Chris Christie currently commands 2.8% of the GOP vote in the 2024 primaries, according to polling data by FiveThirtyEight.