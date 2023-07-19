Jason And Brittany Aldean Are Totally Unapologetic Over Song Backlash, And We Love To See It

Country music star Jason Aldean and his iconic wife, Brittany Aldean, are totally unapologetic over the backlash from his latest music video, released Friday.

Aldean’s new song, “Try That in a Small Town,” is one of the best he’s ever released. It tells the true story of social decline in leftist America, juxtaposed against the God-fearing, patriotic values held by those of us who don’t want to see this place burned to the ground. The video accompanying the song features a series of news clips and videos of violent protests, rising crime, flag burning and other atrocities being experienced in our cities, and suggests the same behavior wouldn’t fly in small-town America (because it won’t).

A bunch of liberals melted down over the song and video, probably because they hate being called out for their total lack of self control and discipline, as well as the policies that normalized our decline. “In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests,” Aldean told his Twitter followers after people started freaking out. (RELATED: CMT Pulls Jason Aldean’s Music Video After He Enrages Liberals)

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

“These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far,” he continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean)

Shortly after the total meltdown by libs, Brittany Aldean shared a selfie of herself and her husband on a beach, smiling, under the caption, “Never apologize for speaking the truth.” It’s responses like this that make Mrs. Aldean an icon for modern American women, who just want our children to grow up in a safe, thriving world.

The Aldeans are part of a growing wave of superstar musicians and celebrities who are using their platforms to speak out against social decline in America. Country music star John Rich has released multiple songs that decry the liberal movement and point a sharp fingers at behaviors from many youngsters that just won’t work if we want to create a stable nation.

Rich also released a track with rapper Tom MacDonald called “End of the World,” which calls out all of the crises facing us on a global scale. (RELATED: John Rich Has A Blunt Message For Progressives, And It’s About To Become An American Anthem)

Folks like the Aldeans, Rich and MacDonald are doing God’s work by shining a light on the problems caused by liberal policies. Hopefully more people will stand up to protect American values thanks to their work and leadership.

You can check out the video here:

