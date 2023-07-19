‘Impeachable Offense’: Jim Jordan, Byron Donalds Hint At Possible Biden Impeachment For Overseas Dealing

Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Byron Donalds of Florida hinted at a possible impeachment of President Joe Biden for allegedly lying about his involvement in his son’s overseas business dealings.

Two whistleblowers from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) testified that President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) suppressed criminal investigations into Hunter Biden for failing to pay his taxes in 2017 and 2018. Hunter’s abandoned laptop from 2019 contains caches and receipts of Hunter’s overseas dealings with Ukrainian and Chinese energy companies, in which the president has continuously denied any involvement.

After a former FBI agent confirmed key aspects of the IRS whistleblowers’ testimony, The two representatives said the Biden family likely lied to the American people regarding the business dealings, which could lead to a possible investigation and impeachment.

“Their story, their testimony was backed up by an FBI agent who came forward and was interviewed by the committee and said, what the two individuals have said is entirely right on target,” Jordan said. “Who are you gonna believe? Are you gonna believe Merrick Garland’s justice department who said parents are terrorists, Catholics were extremists, that censor people according to the federal court in Louisiana and have changed their stories several times on this issue? … Who are you gonna believe?”

Donalds said the upcoming hearing held Wednesday will get to the bottom of Hunter’s overseas business dealings. He alleged that the Biden family quietly has spent money made overseas and alleged the president has been lying about having no knowledge or discussion with his son about his business dealings.

“If they’re coming out with the same numbers that the Oversight Committee is coming with, then we know we have the facts and Joe Biden and Hunter Biden have been lying to the American people for years over this stuff. And I stress, years,” Donalds said.

“He can run around and say he doesn’t know anything. That is a lie,” Donalds continued. “That is simply not true. He knows what’s going on, so does his brother, so does his son. And they were doing this because the only person in his family with a real job was Joe Biden and they were trying to benefit from his access. That is public corruption, that is wrong, and that’s why I wholeheartedly believe, when we get to the bottom of this, finding these money flows, that that is an impeachable offense.”

Reports have alleged that the president was involved in his son’s dealings. The first son sent a WhatsApp message threatening a Chinese official in 2017, in which Hunter Biden said he was sitting beside his father Joe. FBI records found that a Ukrainian oligarch allegedly attempted to bribe the president and his son, referring to Biden in documents as “the big guy.” (RELATED: Rep. Jim Jordan Calls For Investigation Into FBI’s Alleged Role In Hunter Biden Laptop Suppression)

Jordan said the House Republicans will investigate the abrupt halt of investigating Hunter’s business dealings and taxes. He alleged officials in the DOJ were behind the end of the investigation by discussing the matter with attorney David Weiss, who oversaw the investigation.