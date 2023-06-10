Report: FBI Records Reveal Ukrainian Oligarch Linked To Hunter Biden Called Joe Biden The “Big Guy”

An FBI file reportedly revealed a Ukrainian oligarch who owns the Burisma energy company where Hunter Biden worked referred to Joe Biden as the “big guy,” the Washington Examiner reports.

Mykola Zlochevsky, owner of Burisma, was allegedly identified as the “foreign national” involved in a criminal bribery scheme, according to a confidential FBI record whose contents were described to the Examiner. Zlochevsky allegedly referred to Joe Biden as “the big guy” in a conversation predating the June 2020 source form and discussed $5 million bribes to both Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, the Examiner’s sources reported.

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, in an October 2022 letter to the Attorney General, demanded law enforcement release the “voluminous” amount of information on the Bidens’ potential criminal conduct. Through what Grassley described as “a significant number of protected communications” with “highly credible whistleblowers,” he learned “the FBI has within its possession a series of documents relating to information on Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and his business and financial associations with Hunter Biden.” He continued, “The documents in the FBI’s possession include specific details with respect to conversations by non-government individuals relevant to potential criminal conduct by Hunter Biden.”

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability subpoenaed the FBI May 3 requesting an “unclassified FD-1023 form” on Burisma and the Bidens’ dealings.

The committee’s chair, GOP Rep. James Comer, and Democrat ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin were permitted to see the document Monday, The Daily Caller reported. Upon reviewing the document, Comer told reporters, “Today FBI officials confirmed that the unclassified FBI generated record has not been disproven and is currently being used in an ongoing investigation.” Comer continued, “The confidential human source who provided information about then-Vice President Biden being involved in a criminal bribery scheme is a trusted, highly credible informant who has been used by the FBI for over ten years and has been paid over six figures.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Should Be Prosecuted’ — MTG Says Joe Biden Should Serve Jail Time After Reading FBI Doc Relating To Burisma)

“The big guy” moniker has also appeared on a now-infamous email to Hunter Biden from his associate James Gilliar referring to a deal with defunct Chinese energy giant CEFC.