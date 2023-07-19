Sen. Kennedy Mocks CNN For Gushing Over Jack Smith Getting A Sandwich

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy mocked CNN on Wednesday after hosts John King and Dana Bash gushed over special prosecutor Jack Smith ordering a sandwich on Tuesday.

Smith was spotted outside of a Washington, D.C., Subway carrying a bag of food just hours after former president Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he had received a letter from Smith on Sunday. Trump stated he is a “TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury Investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”

King weighed in on the sight, saying the visit was a “message to Donald Trump.” (RELATED: ‘Will Need A Lot More Than That Speech’: Jonathan Turley Lays Out Key Test That Will Make Or Break Trump Indictment)

“Donald Trump tries to intimidate people. He tries to bully people. He tries to scare you away. That was Jack Smith with no words and a simple $5 sub in his hand saying, ‘I’m here, I’m not going anywhere.’”

Bash chimed in, saying the “imagery was intentional and spoke volumes.”

Kennedy weighed in on the hosts’ commentary, making clear first and foremost he’s a fan of the fast food chain’s “footlong Titan Turkey.”

“I didn’t think Mr. Smith going to Subway was particularly newsworthy,” Kennedy continued. “I mean, if they had some — if they had some film of him eating Cheerios off the floor with his dog, I would find that interesting. But just walking out of a Subway —I don’t — I don’t get the deeper meaning. Maybe it was a slow news day.”

Social media users mocked tthe CNN hosts for their speculation, with Daily Caller Editorial Director Vince Coglianese criticizing the other CNN panelists for not interrupting Bash or King to suggest “maybe [Smith] was just buying lunch.”

“Jack Smith going to Subway today is a message to Donald Trump” Nobody on this 40 person CNN panel interrupted to say “maybe he was just buying lunch”pic.twitter.com/GY3iOQ3W0L — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) July 18, 2023

Newsmax anchor Greta Van Susteren called the segment “NUTTY” and said her former network “has now gone off the deep end.