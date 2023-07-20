‘Pushed To Pay’: Ukrainian Oligarch Who Allegedly Bribed The Bidens Was ‘Forced’ Into Sending Money, FBI Form Says

Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian oligarch who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden, was “coerced” into sending them money, according to an FBI FD-1023 form released Thursday by Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Zlochevsky and the confidential human source (CHS) allegedly participated in a phone call after the 2016 presidential election, in which Zlochevsky said he was “pushed to pay” the Bidens and did not want to send the money, according to the form. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Worked To Secure US Visa For Ukrainian Oligarch Allegedly Involved In Suspected Bribery Scheme)

READ THE FULL FORM:

“CHS asked Zlochevsky whether he was concerned about Burisma’s involvement with the Bidens. Zlochevsky stated he didn’t want to pay the Bidens and he was ‘pushed to pay’ them,” the FD-1023 form reads.

“CHS then stated, ‘l hope you have some back-up (proof) for your words (namely, that Zlochevsky was ‘forced’ to pay the Bidens). Zlochevsky replied he has many text messages and ‘recordings’ that show that he was coerced to make such payments,” the form adds.

“Zlochevsky asked whether it would make any (legal) difference whether he voluntarily made such payments, or if he was ‘forced’ to make them,” the form continues.

The Ukrainian oligarch said he had a total of “17 recordings” involving the Bidens including two featuring Joe Biden, according to the form. The other 15 recordings only feature Hunter Biden, who served on Burisma’s board beginning in April 2014 until he left the position in 2019.