‘Big Boy’ Anthony Weiner Loses His Freaking Mind When Someone Suggests ‘Big Girl’ Hillary Clinton Has A Body Count

Disgraced former Democratic New York congressman-turned-self-proclaimed “big boy” Anthony Weiner lost his freaking mind when asked Thursday about rumors that the Clinton family has a “body count.”

Patrick Bet-David put the question to Weiner, referencing a popular conspiracy theory that former President Bill Clinton and his wife, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, have had people killed. “How is it that the reputation that follows [the Clintons] is people close to them die?” the host asked in a clip shared from the show.

For whatever reason, Weiner seemed to take serious offense to the question. He immediately tried to turn the conversation around, claiming that every president has a prevailing conspiracy or reputation related to them, but PBD had already noted many of them prior to asking his initial question.

JUST NOW: Hillary Clinton’s Best Friend Anthony Weiner has UNHINGED Meltdown after being asked about the Clinton Body Count Reminder that this guy went to JAIL for sexting a 15-year-old: pic.twitter.com/1Pok31lTYE — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) July 20, 2023

In less than a minute the entire conversation turns into a screaming match, with Weiner refusing to answer the question, and PBD pushing it harder and harder. “You are implying something nefarious is afoot, both with the question, and with the list [of alleged dead people related to the Clintons],” Weiner said when he was finally allowed to respond.

“Hillary Clinton, she’s a big girl. I’m a big boy. You’re a big boy. The people that you just listed, these are obscure people that you could not pull out of a …” Weiner continued, trailing off as the screaming began anew.

The entire thing lasted almost six minutes, and it is kind of painful to watch. Two grown men trying to have an argument, only to have it descend into a high school screaming match is very cringe. (RELATED: ‘I Got You B*tch’: Joe Rogan Has A Wild Theory On Jeffrey Epstein And Bill Clinton’s Relationship)

PBD then made the argument that most of the conspiracy theories and reputations of politicians and political figures are founded in truth. He even alluded to the fact that Weiner has a pretty gross reputation, considering that he went to prison for sexting with a teenager.