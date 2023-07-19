This Is Hilarious! PETA Reaches Out To Kid Rock To Help Them Take Out Budweiser

I never thought I would want PETA and Kid Rock to team up, but here we are.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) are calling on music superstar and one-time Bud Light can-shooter Kid Rock to help them end beer giant Budweiser’s alleged “mutilating of Clydesdale horses.”

Sending a letter to Kid Rock, the animal rights group asked him to stop serving Budweiser in his Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville, requesting him to boycott against the claimed cruel treatment of the legendary Clydesdale.

For years, Budweiser has been using the horses in their marketing campaigns, but PETA alleges the beer giant “quietly severs the magnificent horses’ tailbones—either with a scalpel or with a tight band that stops the blood supply to the tail, causing it to die and fall off—just so that the horses will look a certain way when hitched to a beer wagon.”

The Daily Caller has contacted Kid Rock, Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse and PETA for comment.

Mutilating horses’ tailbones is un-American! We sent @KidRock our new “drinkwiser” coasters & are asking him to stop selling @Budweiser at his bar until they stop hurting horses! pic.twitter.com/csd3ePGIZF — PETA (@peta) July 18, 2023

Back in the day, I think a lot of us made fun of PETA, despite our love for animals. Those guys were looney tunes.

But this new PETA that has a pure American fire right now to take down Anheuser-Busch is just… (RELATED: LOL! Bud Light Continues To Get Utterly Embarrassed On Social Media After Dylan Mulvaney Disaster)

It’s beautiful. (Where’s the happy crying emoji when you need it?)