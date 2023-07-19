LOL! Bud Light Continues To Get Utterly Embarrassed On Social Media After Dylan Mulvaney Disaster

I just wanna say … I’m writing this with a smile and an open can of Lipton Hard Iced Tea.

Last month, Bud Light resumed their regular social media campaign after taking a hiatus following the outright disastrous Dylan Mulvaney marketing decision — and since then, the un-American beer has been getting slammed with waves of glorious negativity.

For the most part, the Anheuser-Busch beverage has published posts that feature feel-good elements and people apparently having the time of their life while drinking America’s favorite the traitorous beer.

But the problem is (their problem, not ours), the posts have been getting hammered with comments such as, “I’d rather drink urine.” (LOL)

The same thing happened over the weekend, as Bud Light once again tweeted out beer drinkers partying it up, and the outright grade A comments are now going viral. The tweet Sunday was a picture of two women outside, with one of them holding a case of Bud Light — 24-pack. Oh, and it had a cute caption too: “Summer Sunday made easy.”

Summer Sunday made easy pic.twitter.com/Q2o8q7RxMy — Bud Light (@budlight) July 16, 2023

And needless to say, they were gloriously steamrolled by pure Americana:

The uncropped version of the photo pic.twitter.com/80kqJpF23k — NautPoso 🇮🇪☘️ (@NautPoso) July 16, 2023

I’d rather drink Urine — Stevie Stacks 🇺🇸🇮🇱🐋 (@StevieStacks84) July 16, 2023

In case y’all at Bud Light couldn’t tell… pic.twitter.com/4ImRArr6Xi — StriderFX (@striderfxstudio) July 16, 2023

Summer Sunday made easier : pic.twitter.com/TypAzO6CTO — Darthbaiter75 (@darthbaiter75) July 16, 2023

Your sales will never recover — Werther Marciales 🇺🇸 (@RobotDolphin3) July 16, 2023

God, I’m loving this. (RELATED: Bud Light Sales Collapse Over July 4th Holiday)

It’s over, Bud Light. It’s over.