REPORT: Dylan Mulvaney Publishes Job Ad On Instagram After Bud Light Disaster

Dylan Mulvaney — coming soon? (again)

While Anheuser-Busch continues to collapse as a company after the Bud Light fiasco, transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney is reportedly back on the grind looking for new work opportunities, according to Newsweek.

The beer giant has been on the decline ever since they decided to partner with Mulvaney for March Madness, sponsoring Instagram posts and also sending a personalized can of Bud Light to Mulvaney with the activist’s face on it.

Bud Light intended on the cans celebrating Mulvaney’s one-year anniversary of transitioning, but quite frankly, it made America angry like never before with boycotts and backlash taking the beer out of the top 10 in terms of the most popular in the United States.

Rising to fame as a TikTok influencer and also documenting the gender transition in “365 Days of Girlhood,” Mulvaney has landed other partnerships with brands like Nike and Kate Spade.

Now, Mulvaney is looking to book “speaking opportunities for the upcoming 23/24 school year and would love to come visit,” according to the influencer’s Instagram stories.

Dylan Mulvaney posts job ad after Bud Light fallout https://t.co/h0b5ddGxrN — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 19, 2023

I guess this means we have more Dylan Mulvaney on the horizon … yay, I’m just so excited .

My whole thing, why on earth would any company (or any other brand like a university) want to touch Mulvaney at this point after how that partnership is single-handedly bringing down Bud Light? Are the weekly declining sales and tanking stock prices appealing to brands nowadays or something?

Heck, it wouldn’t surprise me. It just goes into my “people are crazy today” narrative that I push so much. (RELATED: Bud Light Continues To Get Utterly Embarrassed On Social Media After Dylan Mulvaney Disaster)

Well, I guess we’ll see … what brand wants to destroy themselves next?