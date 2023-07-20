‘Boy, Was I Wrong’: Famous Actress Reveals Huge Franchise She Ignored Because She Thought It Would Flop

Jamie Lynn Spears recalled turning down a role in the past, thinking it would flop, only to discover it became a huge franchise hit.

Spears opened up about the ups and downs of her career, and particularly about one role that she happened to let go. Britney Spears’ sister revealed she did a read for “Twilight,” but mistakenly turned it down, because she didn’t think anyone would be interested in vampires. “I remember reading it and going, ‘Who is going to watch these vampires?’ Boy, was I wrong,” she said to Variety.

The Zoey 101 star got emotional speaking about the past year, also revealing how she speaks with her daughter Maddie about her famous aunt (via @toofab)https://t.co/Cz4V6euWET — TMZ (@TMZ) July 19, 2023

Spears looked back at the missed opportunity and noted, “this was before vampires had really made their mark.”

She went on to explain that the public has a different perspective of vampire-content now than they did at the time.

“Now we all love to watch stories about vampires, but I literally was like, ‘Vampires? Are you kidding me?'” she said.

“Twilight” went on to be a huge hit, but Spears wasn’t a part of it.

The news of her decision not to join “Twilight” was announced during a recent interview with Variety about her newly reprised role in the upcoming film sequel to her hit Nickelodeon tween sitcom, “Zoey 101,” called “Zoey 102.” She seemed very ready to make her return.

Spears paused her career shortly after “Zoey 101” wrapped up, and announced to her fans that she was pregnant at the age of 16. Spears quickly left Hollywood and moved to Mississippi to raise her baby, Maddie. She later moved to Nashville and gained success as a songwriter.

Spears admitted that her life would have been different, had she pursued the role in “Twilight,” however she did maintain her acting career in a different capacity. (RELATED: Concern Grows For Britney Spears’ Physical And Mental Health)

She returned to acting with the Netflix show“Sweet Magnolias,” and has now made her comeback in “Zoey 102,” not just as an actress, but also as an executive producer to the show, according to Variety.

“Zoey 102” premieres on Paramount+ on July 27.