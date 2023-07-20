Jim Cramer Flustered After Don Jr. Cameo And Deafening ‘USA!’ Chant Disrupt Broadcast

CNBC’s Jim Cramer became flustered Thursday morning after deafening “USA!” chants erupted as PublicSq went public.

Cramer and analyst David Faber tried to continue their discussion during “Squawk on the Street” but were disrupted by thunderous “USA!” chants as Donald Trump Jr., Omeed Malik and Michael Seifert stood on stage to ring in the Opening Bell as PublicSq went public. Malik is an investor in the Daily Caller.

“Is it ever going to end, this run in the home builders?” Faber asked.

“[Unintelligible] because they’re not immune to mortgage increases like we thought. The Fed–” Cramer said as he was drowned out by thunderous “USA!” chants.

You can tell Jim Cramer isn’t used to hearing USA chants on the NYSE floor 😂 I am so proud of our @officialpsq team and everything we’ve accomplished over the last year. The largest network of non-woke businesses in America is officially public $PSQH.🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/A4k3ofKtOa — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) July 20, 2023

“You know, Jim, the percent of sales right now, new home sales, are so much higher than they have been–” Faber said holding his ears before he too was drowned out. (RELATED: SEIFERT: Americans Must Utilize Their Freedom To Choose)

Cramer tried to answer but struggled to compete with the deafening “USA!” chants.

PublicSq brands itself as an online”parallel economy” for “patriotic consumers” and “freedom-loving Americans” that gives shoppers transparency regarding a company’s values.