Online ‘Parallel Economy’ For Conservatives Prepares To Go Public

An online “parallel economy” for conservatives announced its intention to go public after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved its new business merger Monday.

Colombier Acquisition Corps, a publicly traded acquisition company, reached an agreement with PublicSq in February, Business Wire reported. Michael Seifert, the chief executive officer and founder of PublicSQ, celebrated the new company, which he said is intended for “patriotic consumers” and “freedom-loving Americans.”

“We have witnessed the pronounced need for the values of Main Street to be represented on Wall Street. PublicSq. provides that solution for an emerging parallel economy full of patriotic consumers that are ready to spend their money with companies that respect and share their values,” Seifert said in a statement.

“We’re grateful for the community of over a million and counting freedom-loving Americans who are registered on our platform as members and the over 55,000 business vendors that have joined us,” his statement continued. “We’re excited about the opportunity to be a company ‘by the people,’ ‘for the people,’ and owned by ‘We the People.’”

Colombier will hold a special meeting July 19 and close its deal shortly after, the outlet reported. The combined company will be renamed “PSQ Holdings, Inc.” (RELATED: SEIFERT: Americans Must Utilize Their Freedom To Choose)

Omeed Malik, Chairman and CEO of Colombier, praised the new partnership. Malik is an investor in the Daily Caller.

“PublicSq. has seen significant growth of new members and businesses on the app. We believe this growth is evidence that the Company is poised for long-term value creation and look forward to supporting PublicSq. as it prepares to become a publicly listed company.”

Conservatives are boycotting several companies which have catered to the transgender ideology. Bud Light’s brief but infamous partnership with transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney caused sales to plummet. Some production plants have reportedly shut down.

A viral ad released by Miller Lite showed a woman lamenting against the beer company for its alleged sexism, leading conservatives to largely abandon the product.

Target is facing a boycott after releasing over 2,000 Pride Month-themed products for children in its stores, including a new collection of transgender inclusive swimwear and LGBT children’s clothing. The prominent store pulled some of its LGBT merchandise, causing a $9 billion drop in market value in just one week.

Target also supported the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network (GLSEN), a group supporting and promoting schools to hide a child’s perceived gender identity from parents.

Before the Bud Light and Target conflict, Disney’s stocks plummeted significantly after opposing the Florida Parental Rights bill, which Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in March 2022. The law, falsely labeled the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.