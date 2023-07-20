Fox Runs Clip Of Biden Mumbling Incoherently. John Kirby: ‘He Was Very Clear’

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby defended President Joe Biden’s latest inaudible gaffe during a Thursday appearance on Fox News.

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum played a recent clip of Biden sitting down with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday. During the meeting in the Oval Office, Biden could be heard saying, “We brought Israelis and Palestinians together at a political level and uh, uh, a, uh,” before looking down and awkwardly mumbling. It’s unclear what Biden was saying as he spoke in a low tone and appeared to slur his words, but Herzog appeared (or at least pretended) to understand, responding “yes.”

“This moment got a bit of attention. It’s not the only one that is kind of like this that we sometimes see,” MacCallum said before rolling the tape.

“Why is it so hard to understand what the president is trying to say there?” she added after the clip aired. (RELATED: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Rushed To Hospital)

“I think he was very, very clear, Martha,” Kirby said without missing a beat. “First of all, our commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad. That won’t change. That doesn’t mean we don’t have concerns. He has concerns and he’s expressed those about the significant changes that are afoot in the democratic institutions inside Israel. The president spoke about that honestly with the prime minister and the president of Israel. Israel is a deep and secure partner and friend in the region. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that they can continue defend themselves.”

“So you didn’t think there was any problem to communicate there? You didn’t have any difficulty understanding what he was trying to say?” MacCallum pressed.

“The president was very clear in that clip and very clear publicly and privately with the Israeli leaders about what we’re trying to do here,” Kirby responded.