John Rich Roasts The Crap Out Of Garth Brooks

Country music legend John Rich roasted the crap out of Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha, after the couple shared a creepy video in support of Ukraine.

While it’s usually pretty easy to mock Garth Brooks, Rich managed to both poke fun at him and call him out for his support of American tax dollars going toward the Russo-Ukrainian war, all in one tweet. Billions of American dollars have already been sent to the nation. There are virtually no reports that it has made even the slightest difference in the war, nor any telling us what the money has been spent on.

“Garth and Trisha [Brooks] really want you to know it’s time for you to be a good person, and hand your money over to Ukraine. Ok? Ok.” Rich wrote in a caption accompanying one of the creepiest videos of the Brooks family you will ever see.

Garth and Trisha really want you to know it’s time for you to be a good person, and hand your money over to Ukraine. Ok? Ok. pic.twitter.com/XzxCmJE6sp — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) July 20, 2023

It is unclear when the Brooks family made the video, or why, but it is absurdly weird — even by Garth Brooks‘ standard. “We stand with Ukraine,” the couple say into the camera, their voices almost perfectly matching. “Especially the refugees,” Mr. Brooks continues.

Trisha then implores their fans to donate to help send whatever we’re sending to Ukraine. So, not only are your tax dollars supporting the war, but now your take-home income, during one of the worst economic downturns in American history. (RELATED: You Won’t Believe The Inside Baseball This Country Music Icon Has On The Bud Light Catastrophe)

Garth even went so far as to call the donations the “greatest global relief plan mankind has ever seen.” His wife then informed viewers that “everyone deserves dignity,” which personally made me cry laughing from irony. It was almost as weird and funny as when comedian Tom Segura rips it out of Brooks.