Garth Brooks Slammed For Praising Morgan Wallen’s ACM Awards Success

Country music legend Garth Brooks was slammed Thursday for celebrating Morgan Wallen’s massive win at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.

Wallen, who is on six weeks of medical rest for vocal trauma, won the Male Artist of the Year award at the ACM Awards on Thursday night, Whiskey Riff reported. It’s the second major ACM Awards win for Wallen, who swept up the Album of the Year award in 2022 for “Dangerous: The Double Album.”

The “Last Night” singer beat stars such as Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton for the honor. Given Wallen’s extreme work ethic, talent and near-universal love from the American public, the win didn’t come as a surprise to many. He even received a massive standing ovation for the win, despite not being present at the ceremony.

It clearly wasn’t a surprise to Garth Brooks, who cited Wallen’s work ethic and honesty for the win. “We all know what it takes to win this award, to win it is one thing, to not be here to get it must be killing him, so let’s celebrate for Morgan Wallen,” Brooks said at the event, The Sun reported.

But the loud Twitter haters were out in force on Thursday night, and they slammed Brooks for supporting Wallen. “Audience giving a standing ovation to Morgan Wallen is disgusting. So is Garth hyping him up,” one angry nobody with pronouns in her bio wrote.

“Morgan wallen winning male country artist of the year over Chris Stapleton and Luke combs is a joke,” another said. (RELATED: ‘Sense Of Competition’: Luke Combs Details His Relationship With Morgan Wallen)

Garth Brooks said “honest men” then Morgan Wallen won 🙃😂🤣😭🫠 #ACM — Carly Young (@CarlyYoung7) May 12, 2023

Well, considering Wallen has broken music industry record after record, and is one of the most popular artists in the nation, he is far from a joke. The mainstream music media (who are allergic to fun) hate him because they can’t accept his apology and growth since his past controversies. These haters are just talking out of the side of their necks.

The rest of us who are living in the real world know Wallen deserved the win. Congrats, dude!