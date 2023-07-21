Officials Warn Residents To Boil Water As E. Coli Outbreak Hits California Tourist Town

A California tourist town is urging its residents to use only boiled tap water or bottled water due to the detection of E. coli in the drinking water supply.

The Burney Water District (BWD) sent a Boil Water Advisory on July 12 that remains in effect nearly 10 days later, according to ABC News. The BWD initiated the flushing and dechlorination process of the area’s water system to disinfect and eliminate E. coli contaminants, a press release from the department reads.

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for residents in Burney. E coli bacteria has been found present in the drinking water distribution system, according to the Burney Water District. https://t.co/CWgDum0Zoz — Action News Now (@ActionNewsNow) July 12, 2023

The dechlorination process began July 17, according to the press release. A selection of water samples will be analyzed for E. coli as the next phase of the process. (RELATED: REPORT: Disgusting Discovery Instantly Forces Officials To Shut Down Popular Tourist Beach)

“We are working carefully through the process to assure our drinking water is safe and healthy and the Boil Water Advisory can be lifted as soon as possible,” the BWD wrote.

Burney, California, is a popular spot for tourists looking to visit Burney Falls, ABC reported.

E. coli are bacteria that can be found in food and unclean water, according to to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). E. coli can cause people to experience diarrhea, vomiting, a high fever, as well as signs of dehydration. In extreme cases, a certain type of E. coli can result in kidney failure, according to the CDC.

During a Boil Water Advisory, the CDC recommends bringing water to a boil for a full minute, even if the water is filtered, and not using water from any appliance connected to a water line. The CDC also recommends brushing one’s teeth with boiled or bottled water and using disposable plates, cups and utensils.