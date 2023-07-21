Cinematographer Recalls Awkward Moments With Lady Gaga On ‘Joker 2’ Set

“Joker 2” cinematographer Lawrence Sher recalled sharing some very awkward moments with Lady Gaga on set of the movie.

He couldn’t quite figure out how to connect with her at all and was unable to find common ground with the star for quite some time.

“I would say to my crew … ‘She either hates me or we hate each other or there’s something weird going on here,” Sher said, according to a recent interview on “The Trenches TALK” Podcast. He referred to Lady Gaga by her first name, Stefani Germanotta.

“I didn’t know Stefani at all, and strangely, I felt like I never even met her, even during the makeup/hair tests,” he said.

He explained how he felt about the situation in greater depth.

“I remember for a week, being like, ‘God, I feel like we are disconnecting. Not even connecting. We’re on opposites.’” he said.

Sher explained his interaction with Lady Gaga was minimal. He would communicate to her for “minor little things” but for the most part kept his distance.

All the awkwardness seemed to melt away when he called her by her nickname.

” … The AD at one point said, ‘Oh you know, Stef would like if you just called her Lee on set.’ And I was like, 100%,’” Sher said. From then on, everything improved. (RELATED: Fans Slam Lady Gaga For Endorsing Pfizer’s Migraine Drug)

Joker 2 crew: Hi Ga- Lee: pic.twitter.com/LNMpxJAHdh — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) July 21, 2023

“And the next thing I said was something ‘Lee,’ and it was like everything changed,” he continued.

“From that point on, it was like … our whole connection changed. I was like ‘Well, alright, cool. That’s all I needed to know,” Sher said. The two slipped into a better relationship after that.

By the end of it all, Sher called the project and experience “joyous and fulfilling.”